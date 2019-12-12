Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 in loss
Ingram posted 25 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-112 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday night.
Coming off a 31-point game on Monday, Ingram had another strong scoring output, albeit a bit less efficiently. Averaging 24.9 points per game, Ingram is a top-15 scorer in the league amid a breakout campaign in New Orleans.
