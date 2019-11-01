Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 in victory
Ingram tallied 25 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 9-11 FT), five assists and three rebounds in Thursday's 122-107 win over Denver.
Ingram helped lead the way for New Orleans again, scoring 25 to contribute to the Pelicans' first win of the 2019-20 season. Though his scoring output may diminish once Zion Williamson (knee) is healthy, Ingram's 26.8 points per game (eighth-best in the league) should be more than enough to warrant considerable usage in New Orleans' rotation.
