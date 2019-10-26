Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 points in loss to Dallas

Ingram had 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks during the Pelicans' 116-123 loss against the Mavericks on Friday.

Ingram was largely expected to have a larger role compared to what he did with the Lakers last season and while Zion Williamson's injury has trusted him into an even bigger role on offense, Ingram has stepped up to the challenge -- the four-year small forward has scored at least 20 points in his first two games while making 50.0 percent of his threes so far. Ingram should remain as New Orleans' biggest offensive threat on Saturday at Houston.