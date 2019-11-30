Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 26 in Friday's loss
Ingram totaled 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Ingram produced a very well-rounded stat line and was extremely efficient offensively. He has scored at least 21 points in 14 of 15 games to begin 2019-20, and he has also been a steady source of boards, dimes, threes and blocks. Ingram will look to put together a repeat effort during Sunday's rematch versus the Thunder.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Horrible night shooting•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Well-rounded line Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 33 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Takes over late in win•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 21 in Tuesday's victory•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...