Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 26 in Friday's loss

Ingram totaled 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.

Ingram produced a very well-rounded stat line and was extremely efficient offensively. He has scored at least 21 points in 14 of 15 games to begin 2019-20, and he has also been a steady source of boards, dimes, threes and blocks. Ingram will look to put together a repeat effort during Sunday's rematch versus the Thunder.