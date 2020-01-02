Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 27 points
Ingram scored 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists, two steals and block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 win over the Rockets.
Ingram had another impressive performance against Houston, and he has now topped the 20-point mark in 10 of his last 11 contests. He should remain as New Orleans' main scoring threat ahead of Friday's showdown against the Lakers since he is averaging 26.5 points on 48.8 percent shooting during that 11-game stretch.
