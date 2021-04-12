Ingram registered 27 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old bounced back shooting-wise after hitting just 5-of-21 shots Friday to hit 8-of-18 shots while also going a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe. Before Sunday's game, Ingram had only reached the 20-point mark in one out of his previous four games, so the fifth-year forward will look to build on Sunday's bounce-back performance Monday at home against the Kings.