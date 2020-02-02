Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 28, grabs 12 boards

Ingram managed 28 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Rockets.

Ingram faded late, struggling offensively down the stretch while amassing more turnovers (four) than assists. Still, he recorded his eighth double-double through 45 appearances this season, equaling his total from his first three years combined.