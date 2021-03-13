Ingram registered 28 points (11-14 FG, 3-6 3pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's win against the Cavaliers.

Ingram followed up a stellar first half of the season with his most efficient game of the season. It was his 17th game with 25-plus points and 17th game with three-plus three-pointers this season. He was averaging 34.7 minutes per game before the All-Star break, and he should continue seeing heavy minutes with the Pelicans only four games back from a playoff spot.