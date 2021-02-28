Ingram scored 29 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5FT) to go along with four rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.

Ingram scored efficiently from inside and around the paint but continued to struggle with his three-point shot. Across his last six games, he's shooting only 27.9 percent from beyond the arc, though he's still managed to score 25.2 points per contest in that span. Despite that slump, Ingram remains just as efficient as his breakout 2019-20 campaign, as he's shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 87.9 percent from the free-throw line.