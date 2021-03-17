Ingram produced 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal during 36 minutes in a 125-124 loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Though his long-range shot wasn't falling efficiently, Ingram still made three threes for the third consecutive game and notched his first 30-point game since Feb. 21. The 23-year-old is sitting on career-high averages in points (23.9, a shade above last year's 23.8) and assists (4.7), with 5.1 rebounds per game rounding out his line. The percentages have been strong, too, though he came in a little below average in that department Tuesday.