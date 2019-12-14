Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 32, lives at charity stripe
Ingram managed 32 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT) and six rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the 76ers.
Ingram was extremely efficient offensively thanks in large part to the fact that he repeatedly earned trips to the charity stripe. This is the first time this season that Ingram has failed to hand out an assist, though he has finished with just one on four separate occasions, including during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. He'll look to keep scoring the ball well but perhaps provide a more well-rounded stat line in Sunday's matchup versus the Magic.
