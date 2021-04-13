Ingram scored 34 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go along with seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

After shooting 33.3 percent from the field in his first two games back from a toe injury, Ingram found his shot once again. He also earned double-digit trips to the free-throw line for the eighth time this season to add to his big night. Ingram's counting stats were also excellent, particularly defensively, and he's now recorded four steals in three games since his return.