Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 35 points in loss

Ingram had 35 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three turnovers during New Orleans' 123-126 loss against Houston on Saturday.

Ingram has emerged as the Pelicans' first option on offense due to Zion Williamson's knee injury and has stepped up to the challenge, scoring over 20 points in three straight games while also providing elite rebouding numbers for a small forward. He will try to continue his strong start to the campaign next Monday against the Warriors.