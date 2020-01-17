Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores career-high 49 points

Ingram (knee) scored a career-high 49 points (15-25 FG, 3-8 3PT, 16-20 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 138-132 overtime win over the Jazz.

Ingram missed the Pelicans' previous game against the Pistons on Jan. 13, but he came back stronger than ever to deliver the best scoring output of his NBA career thus far. The former Lakers wing has undoubtedly emerged as the Pelicans' main scoring threat, and he has scored 28 or more points in four of his last five outings. Providing he remains healthy, he should remain an elite fantasy asset in most formats due to his role as New Orleans' go-to guy on offense. He is posting career-high numbers in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per games, as well as career-best figures in both free-throw and three-point percentages.