Ingram scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

Ingram has posted flashy scoring numbers throughout the season, though he managed impressive efficiency on Wednesday. He missed both of his shots from behind the three-point line, but was strong both from the mid-range and near the basket. Aside from the scoring, Ingram notched double-digit boards for the second time this season and has delivered four or more assists in all but two games to this point in the campaign.