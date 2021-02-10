Ingram scored 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

Ingram had no trouble converting his shot on Tuesday, racking up an impressive 80.4 true shooting percentage against the poor Rockets' defense. The Pelicans expanded their lead considerably in the fourth quarter, allowing Ingram and other starters to play limited minutes and lowering his volume stats in the process. While much of his stat line has remained in line with his breakout 2019-20 campaign, Ingram has greatly increased his block rate and is now averaging 1.1 swats per game.