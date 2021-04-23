Ingram tallied 29 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 win over the Magic.

The 23-year-old has now delivered two efficient games in a row since going 6-of-18 from the floor Sunday against the Knicks, a span in which he's averaging 28.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 61.8 percent from the field. Ingram is averaging career highs in points (24.3) and assists (4.8) through 54 games this season. The fifth-year forward will look to keep it rolling Saturday at home against the Spurs.