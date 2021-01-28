Ingram registered 32 points (12-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

This was Ingram's best scoring output of the season, and while he has already reached the 30-point mark in four contests, this was one of his most complete games of the season just yet -- he also tied his second-highest assist total of the campaign while ending just two dimes away from a double-double. Most of Ingram's value lies in what he can do as a scorer, but he has been able to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis during the current campaign.