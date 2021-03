Ingram recorded 36 points (14-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Lakers.

Ingram lit it up against his former team, going for a season-high 36 points in his third 30-point game in four tries. Ingram also hit at least four triples for a ninth time this season.