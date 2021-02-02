Ingram notched 20 points (6-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Kings.

Ingram might have paced the Pelicans with another 20-point performance -- a mark he's reached in 15 of his 19 contests this season -- but he struggled massively from the floor once again. Ingram is shooting 46 percent from the field through his last five contests, however, so all signs point to this game being an outlier rather than the norm going forward for the 23-year-old forward. He should remain the Pelicans' go-to player on offense even if he struggles from time to time.