Ingram scored 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 109-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Ingram was coming off an uninspiring 14-point effort against the Clippers, but he bounced back admirably in this pivotal game for New Orleans. Ingram has been one of the Pelicans' biggest offensive threats this season and should remain in that role down the stretch, even if Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday remain healthy the rest of the way.