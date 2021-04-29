Ingram recorded 27 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nuggets.

Ingram had experienced a few rough shooting performances over the last few games, but he bounced back here and delivered strong numbers across the board to carry the Pelicans in this loss. Perhaps the lone negative point of his performance was the fact that he committed six turnovers, but that shouldn't be much of an issue considering his contributions in other categories, particularly the scoring column.