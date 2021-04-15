Ingram notched 28 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Knicks.

Ingram didn't have his best shooting performance, as he made just 41 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33 percent from three-point range in this game. The star forward has surpassed the 25-point mark in four of his last five games, but his shooting woes remain a concern that will continue to slightly limit his upside -- which is already quite high -- going forward.