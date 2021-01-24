Ingram registered 30 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Timberwolves.
Ingram has reached the 30-point mark in three games already, and he has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his 15 appearances this season. While Ingram hasn't been the stat-stuffing machine he was in 2019-20, he is currently posting career-best marks for assists and blocks per game while scoring 23.7 points per game over his last 10 contests.
