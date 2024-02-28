Ingram (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ingram has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite suffering an ankle injury against the Knicks. The star forward is averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.0 minutes across his last five appearances.