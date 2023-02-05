Ingram supplied 35 points (15-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers.

Ingram had one of his best performances of the season Saturday, and this was undoubtedly his best outing since returning from a lengthy injury layoff. The former Laker was everywhere and stepped his game offensively, operating as the team's go-to guy and leading the way for New Orleans in this comeback win. Ingram has surpassed the 25-point plateau in back-to-back games for the first time since returning from injury and slowly seems to be moving in the right direction after missing 29 games in a row between late November and late January. He's averaging 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists across 31.2 minutes per game in five outings since returning to the hardwood.