Ingram supplied 35 points (15-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers.
Ingram had one of his best performances of the season Saturday, and this was undoubtedly his best outing since returning from a lengthy injury layoff. The former Laker was everywhere and stepped his game offensively, operating as the team's go-to guy and leading the way for New Orleans in this comeback win. Ingram has surpassed the 25-point plateau in back-to-back games for the first time since returning from injury and slowly seems to be moving in the right direction after missing 29 games in a row between late November and late January. He's averaging 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists across 31.2 minutes per game in five outings since returning to the hardwood.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Will be back in action Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Minutes expected to rise Saturday•