Ingram racked up 34 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 128-83 victory over the Warriors.

Ingram posted a season-high mark in scoring and looked impressive on both ends of the court, as he carried the team to victory against a depleted Warriors squad. Ingram has now scored at least 25 points in two games in a row after not doing so not even once in a five-game stretch between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. Even though he's not been overly consistent on a game-to-game basis, the former Lakers forward is still having a strong season with averages of 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.