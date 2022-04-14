Ingram (hamstring) logged 27 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 win over San Antonio.

Ingram battled foul trouble in the first half but still put up 13 points before halftime. He added 14 more points in the second half and finished as the Pelicans' second-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (32 points). Ingram rounded out his stat line with five boards and five dimes, and will look to carry over this strong performance into Friday's matchup against the Clippers.