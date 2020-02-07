Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Shut down for night

Ingram won't return to Thursday's game against the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

Ingram attempted to play through the injury in the first half, but the team has since ruled him out for the second half. Josh Hart and JJ Redick will be in line for more minutes at small forward the rest of the night.

