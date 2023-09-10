Ingram (illness) didn't play for Team USA during Sunday's third-place game against Canada, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram missed back-to-back games to end the tournament, but the illness shouldn't impact his availability for the Pelicans' training camp in October. Despite being relegated to a bench role for Team USA, Ingram is slated to be New Orleans' go-to playmaker in 2023-24, even if Zion Williamson (hamstring) is healthy.
