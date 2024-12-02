Ingram (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Ingram will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to a right calf injury, and he'll have two days rest before the Pelicans' next game against the Suns on Thursday. Trey Murphy, Javonte Green and Trey Murphy will continue to see increased playing time due to Ingram's absence.
