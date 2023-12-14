Ingram ended Wednesday's 142-122 win over Washington with 40 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes.

With Zion Williamson (ankle) sidelined, Ingram stepped up with his best scoring performance of the season, including season highs in made field goals and made free throws. The 26-year-old wing has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games, and he's hit for 30 or more in five of his last 13, averaging 24.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 boards and 1.4 threes over that latter stretch.