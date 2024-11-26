Ingram (calf) did not practice Tuesday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram missed Monday's game against the Pacers with a right calf issue and is now in danger of missing Wednesday's game against the Raptors. The Pelicans will be releasing their injury report Tuesday evening, at which point Ingram's fantasy managers will have a better read on the situation. Javonte Green and Brandon Boston could pick up some of the slack if Ingram is held out Wednesday.