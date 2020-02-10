Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sits out practice Monday

Ingram (ankle) was held out of Monday's practice, though coach Alvin Gentry remained "hopeful" that he'd play in Tuesday's contest with Portland, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While his inability to practice was worrying, it doesn't appear that Ingram's official status has changed much over the weekend. He was held out of Saturday's win over Indiana after suffering a right ankle sprain during Thursday's win over Chicago. At this point, there's a reasonable chance that Ingram's official availability will boil down to how well he handles pregame drills tomorrow.