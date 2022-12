Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.