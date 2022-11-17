Ingram totaled 16 points (4-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 victory over the Bulls.

Ingram had a below-average shooting night, but he made up for it by stuffing the stat sheet. He finished the contest with the team lead in assists, beating out teammate CJ McCollum by one. Ingram was also one of five Pelican players to swat away a shot, marking his third straight game with a block.