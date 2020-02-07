Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Solid in win
Ingram supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals during the Pelicans' 125-119 Thursday night victory against Chicago.
Ingram had strong contributions despite leaving the game early with ankle troubles. He attempted to play through it, but was unable to do so. His status will need to be monitored. The Duke product is averaging 24.9 points per game and is a top-3 asset at the small forward position.
