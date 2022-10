Ingram finished with 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-112 victory over Charlotte.

Ingram fell one rebound shy of his first double-double of the new season as he found ways to contribute across the board. He has at least one steal in each of his first two games of the year and picked up his first block.