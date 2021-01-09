Ingram scored 17 points (3-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Hornets.

It wasn't the most efficient scoring performance, but Ingram still delivered a well-rounded fantasy line. It was only the second time in nine games this season the 23-year-old has failed to reach 20 points, while his 7.1 boards and 5.8 assists a game would both be career highs if he can maintain that pace.