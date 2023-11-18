Ingram accumulated 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 115-110 win over Denver.

Ingram scored at least 20 points for the sixth game in a row and continues to make an impact as an offensive threat for New Orleans. His most significant impact came on the playmaking department, however, as his eight assists were a season-high mark for him. He's trending in the right direction of late and is averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.4 steals per game in November.