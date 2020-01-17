Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Starting against Utah

Ingram (knee) is starting Thursday's game against the Jazz, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram missed Monday's matchup with right knee soreness, but he's been given the green light to take the court Thursday. He's averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds over his last seven starts.

