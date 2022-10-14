Ingram will start Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks.
As expected, Ingram will make his preseason debut during the Pelicans' final exhibition contest. The star forward had been sidelined with a lingering toe issue, but there was never any legitimate concern that he'd miss the team's regular-season opener.
