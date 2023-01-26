Ingram (toe) will start Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves, but he's expected to play around 24 minutes during his first game action since Nov. 25, Jennifer Hale of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

As expected, Ingram will return to the Pelicans' starting lineup Wednesday following a lengthy absence due to a left bruised toe. Given his minutes restriction, it may be difficult for fantasy managers to trust Ingram right away, but New Orleans presumably wouldn't thrust Ingram back into action unless he was ready to handle a solid role. Before suffering the injury, Ingram had averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.9 minutes over his previous 11 appearances.