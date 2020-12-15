Ingram amassed 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-92 preseason victory over the Heat.

Ingram was dynamic on both ends of the floor in the win, filling the box score in an impressive performance. Coming off a breakout season, Ingram has fallen in some leagues due to the fact he ended last season with a number of subpar performances. A healthy Zion Williamson is certainly going to impact his opportunities, especially on the offensive end. That said, Ingram is still going to be a very accomplished fantasy player again this season and if you can snag him in the fourth round, he should return at least some value.