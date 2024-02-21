Ingram missed Wednesday's practice due to illness, and his status for Thursday's game versus the Rockets is up in the air, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ingram is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 13. If the star forward is ruled out, Jordan Hawkins and Trey Murphy are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 22 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scorches Toronto for 41•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Stuffs stat sheet in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Vintage scoring performance•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Delivers triple-double•