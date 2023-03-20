Ingram chipped in 26 points (12-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over the Rockets.

Ingram was efficient from the field and tied CJ McCollum for a team-high 26 points. The Duke product also displayed his playmaking skills by dishing out a game-high nine assists, falling one short of his second double-double this season. Ingram hasn't missed a beat since being sidelined for back-to-back games in mid-March, posting 26.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 38.3 minutes over his past three appearances.