Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Ingram (toe) didn't practice Tuesday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Though Ingram previously said that he expected to play at some point during the Pelicans' five-game road swing that began last Saturday in Dallas, he sat out the first two contests of the trip and appears on track to miss another one Wednesday in Boston. If Ingram can practice in some capacity Thursday, he might have a chance at being available Friday in Detroit. Given that he hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left big toe sprain, Ingram will presumably be on a minutes restriction if he's able to play Friday and/or in the final game of the road trip Monday in Cleveland.