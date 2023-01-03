Head coach Willie Green relayed Wednesday that Ingram (toe) has been on the court more of late but isn't yet ready to return to game action, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Ingram remains without a specific timetable for his return to action, but it at least appears he's starting to trend in the right direction. The team should provide more updates on Ingram's status as he draws closer to returning to the lineup. Ingram hasn't appeared in a contest since Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies.