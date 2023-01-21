Ingram (toe) remains out Sunday against the Heat.
Ingram has yet to practice as of Jan. 10, but the Pelicans continue to take his status on a game-to-game basis. The forward hasn't played since Nov. 25, and it's unclear when he may return.
