Ingram (toe) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Ingram will miss an eighth consecutive game due to a toe sprain. However, the team has announced that they are hopeful he will return to action during their upcoming three-game road trip, in which Tuesday's game is the first. Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels will continue to see expanded roles for the duration of Ingram's absence. His next chance to play will come Thursday in a rematch with the Jazz.